Bengaluru: New eye-care tech helps cataract patients get rid of glasses

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Alcon India announced the launch of the first lens implant in India that corrects both presbyopia and myopia. The technology is aimed at helping post-surgery cataract patients to remain glasses-free.

Vivity is the first and only extended depth of focus lens with Alcon's proprietary X-WAVE™ technology, which stretches and shifts light without splitting it. Vivity delivers a continuous range of vision at various distances like monofocal-quality distance (far) with excellent intermediate (at arm's length, e.g., reading the newspaper, working on a laptop) and functional near (up close, e.g., reading books, mobile phone), with a clinically proven exceptionally low rate of visual disturbances. Patients who used reported 20/20 vision at a distance, more than 20/25 at intermediate and 20/32 for near vision.

Among the 6.5 million undergoing cataract surgery in India, 90% of patients continue to depend on glasses for most of their daily activities even after surgery. As per an independent surgery, 95% of these patients expressed the willingness to get rid of glasses after the surgery. But in most cases, they are unable to do so as the traditional lens only fixes myopia.

Cataract surgery generally involves removing the clouded natural crystalline lens followed by a replacement with an intraocular lens (IOL)."Traditional IOLs typically address distance vision. The new generation of seniors spend significant time with technology screens like phones, tablets and computers, and currently experience a massive gap in near and intermediate vision post-surgery," said Shalav Modi, Country Franchise Head, Surgical, and Country Manager at Alcon Laboratories India Pvt Ltd.

Vivity is the first and only non-diffractive presbyopia-correcting IOL with a minimum visual disturbance profile. Unlike conventional presbyopia-correcting IOLs, which split light, Vivity utilizes almost all of the light energy, providing good vision quality in all lighting conditions.

"Vivity addresses this gap and the desire of patients who want to get rid of cataracts and presbyopia at the same time. As a result, patients can be less dependent on glasses for most activities, post-surgery, enhancing their visual satisfaction and quality of life," added Shalav Modi.