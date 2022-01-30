Bengaluru: Producer Harshavardhan arrested on charge of raping actress

Bengaluru: Police on Sunday arrested Kannada film producer and actor Harshavardhan alias Vijayabhargav on charges of raping his co-actress promising to marry her.

The accused has produced and acted as lead star in 'Vision 2023'. The co-actress has stated that she had friendship with the accused for two years. She said that after promising to marry her, he exploited her sexually for two years.

When she insisted on marriage, the producer allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. The actress has lodged a complaint in this regard with Annapoorneshwari police station.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult and provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation). The cops have also collected digital, material and physical evidence. The victim has been subjected to a medical test. The accused producer has been sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.