Bengaluru: Three arrested for selling marijuana

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police attached to RT Nagar police station arrested three persons and recovered 26 kg of marijuana from them while they were trying to sell it to customers in Bengaluru on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Buden Sab (59) resident of Bengaluru and native from Andhra Pradesh, Chendrappa (40) from Kolara and Marappa (55) from Chikkaballapur district.

According to police, they received a complaint from the residents from RT Nagar about usage of marijuana. Acting on the complaint police arrested Karthik (22) a resident of RT Nagar who was consuming marijuana at his residence. Based on the Karthik information during police interrogation, other three sellers Buden Sab, Chendrappa and Marappa were arrested who were involved in the sale of marijuana near educational institutions and corporate companies for many days.

The accused came to Bengaluru many years ago and started working as daily workers. As they realized that there was good money in marijuana business, they took it up. Police reports say, all the accused planned accordingly and started growing marijuana in a forest near Chikkaballapur district. The accused brought it to Bengaluru by putting it inside boxes of many other plants to prevent the marijuana's smell from spreading.

This forced the Bengaluru City Police to form a special team headed by ACP Reena Suvarna to nab the culprit. Posing as customers, the RT Nagar policemen in plainclothes approached them and nabbed red-handed with packs of marijuana in RT Nagar. They were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody.