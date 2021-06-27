Bengaluru: Total Environment provides 360 degree care to employees, families





Access to doctors: ♦ Eka Care tie-up for well-being of employees; brings doctors and health care providers closer to care seekers ♦ Tie-ups with top hospitals for medical emergencies ♦ Ventilators, oxygen cylinders and ambulances available across all sites ♦ Financial support offered to the families impacted ♦ The company is offering convenient features such as Heart Rate Monitoring, SPO2 & Blood Pressure check, CoWIN certificate downloads, integration with medical service providers etc.





Bengaluru: Total Environment, a renowned real-estate developer known for developing eco-friendly spaces, has rolled out a 360-degree care plan for its employees, construction workers and channel partners across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The pandemic has impacted millions of households across the country taking a toll on their health and livelihoods. Total Environment has extended all possible medical and financial support to its employees, their families, and the construction workers at the sites. Along with awareness campaigns on COVID related protocols at construction sites and workplaces, the company has also set up medical camps and regular health checks for construction workers.

Talking about the initiative, Kamal Sagar, founder, Total Environment said, "The far-reaching impact of COVID 19 pandemic is unprecedented in scale and suffering. The well-being of our families and our own health have become our main concern today. Hence, we have ensured that immediate relief can be provided to our team anywhere and at any time.

We did it because we felt that it was the right thing to do. Our customers are the heart, and employees and the supporting workforce are the soul of Total Environment. We are responsible for the health and safety of our team and when we say we're in this together, we mean it."

According to recent reports many of India's 140 million migrant workers run the risk of being left out of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive either due to a lack of awareness, want of a targeted strategy, or a severe shortage of doses. Realising this gap, the company has vaccinated 3000 workers so far. The initiative intends to vaccinate the migrant families working across the construction sites of the real estate company.

In addition, the company has also been providing medical care and support to the employees and workers. An internal COVID support squad has been formed to lead the same. The team has been relentlessly working to provide ration supply and free medical care to the workers.