Vamsikrishna Srinivas Seeks Support from Visakha Bar Association for MLA Candidacy

Vamsikrishna Srinivas, the MLA candidate of Southern Constituency Alliance, attended a meeting at the Visakha Bar Association held at the Visakha District Court premises and requested their support. During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of the legal system in serving society and called upon all intelligent elders in the legal field to contribute towards the betterment of society.

As he vied for the position of MLA in the Southern Constituency, Srinivas urged the members of the Visakha Bar Association to vote for him under the glass sign and secure a victory. He also encouraged support for Bharat, the MP candidate, who was running under the bicycle symbol. Srinivas expressed his belief in the ability of the gathered individuals to understand the needs of the state and society, and requested them to consider him as the rightful candidate for the role of MLA.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as MP candidate Bharat, TDP Visakha President Babji, North MLA candidate Vishnukumar Raju, as well as respected elders and members of the Bar Association. Srinivas' plea for support from the Visakha Bar Association marks a significant moment in his campaign for the upcoming elections.





