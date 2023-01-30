Bikers ram, chase car for 5km, police launch hunt for accused

Bengaluru: A couple was being chased by a pair of bikers while returning home at three in the morning in Bengaluru, according to a disturbing video allegedly captured on a car's dash camera. By approaching from the opposite direction, the pair of bikers are seen colliding with the car. They then confronted the couple in the car. The video has since gone viral, and Bengaluru police have announced that they are looking into the situation. Citizens Movement, a local social media account, posted the footage and tweeted: "Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam."

In a widely shared video, the rider hit the car coming from the other direction. Later, yelled at the couple to step out of the vehicle, but they refused. The car gradually shifted back, though, and the pair of bikers began pursuing them and knocking on the car's windows.

Twitter users frequently lamented the occurrence of such frightful incidents on Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road as being the usual. A user tweeted, "It's become common practice on Sarjapur road. The main reason: streetlights are hardly lit, and very few police patrolling. @ArvindLBJP sir, please coordinate with @BBMPCOMM for streetlights." Bengaluru police acted swiftly and conducted an investigation into the situation.

"Your Tweet has been forwarded to @bellandurubcp for necessary action in this regard," said a tweet from Bengaluru police.Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has directed the Additional Commissioner, East, the DCP Whitefield and Bellandur police to initiate necessary action in this regard.