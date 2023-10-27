Live
Just In
BJP MLA booked for sharing poster describing Siddaramaiah as 'collection master'
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Friday filed an FIR against BJP MLA from Belthangady seat Harish Poonja for sharing a poster on social media which called the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as ‘collection master’.
A complaint was registered by the former Zilla Panchayat member Shekar Kekkedi under the IPC Sections 504 and 505 (2). The poster was shared on social media as part of the BJP’s campaign against the Congress following the seizure of heavy cash by the IT Department in Bengaluru.
The IT had seized Rs 100 crores in Bengaluru and the BJP had linked the seizure of money to the Congress government. It was alleged that the money was collected from contractors and other sources to fund the assembly elections in five states.
The BJP leaders had shared posters calling the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the ‘collection master’. The party had posted it on all social media platforms. BJP MLA Harish Poonja had shared a similar post on his social media.
Further investigation in the case is underway.