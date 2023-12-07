BJP Must Persuade Centre to Release Drought Relief Funds to State: DCM D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today pressed the BJP to bring drought relief funds from the Centre rather than criticising State government’s drought relief efforts.



Speaking to reporters at Belagavi airport, he said, “BJP leaders are busy criticising the State government. Instead, they must talk to the Centre and get the State drought relief funds and get the number of MGNREGA man days increased to 150.”

“There is drought in the State. The Leader of the Opposition has also been involved in drought assessment in the State. Why is he not convincing his own party at the Centre to quickly release drought relief funds to the States,” he questioned.

“The Revenue Minister and the Agriculture Minister of Karnataka were the first to carry out drought assessment in the State and submit a report to the Centre. They sought adequate drought relief funds from the Centre but no funds have come to us. Let the BJP submit its own report to the Centre and get us relief. Before levelling allegations against us, they should tell the people of the State what BJP has done for drought relief,” he said.

Asked if the State government is announcing a drought relief package, he said that the Chief Minister has already spoken about relief measures. Deputy Commissioners of all drought affected districts have been instructed to make adequate arrangements including providing drinking water and fodder for ‘goshalas’, he added.

Replying to reporters’ queries on Telangana, he said, “Sonia Gandhi ji was instrumental in the creation of Telangana state. K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to merge his party with Congress but he went back on his word. We had promised the people of Telangana that we would bring in change and the people have responded with a resounding victory.”

Asked about the appropriateness of visiting Telangana when a session is in progress, he said, “Leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and other states supported us during our elections. It is only appropriate that we are there for them when they needed.”

Asked about the allegation of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that Congress was involved in appeasement politics, he said that the Constitution of India requires taking care of all sections of the society. “We are doing what is necessary for each section. We are providing schemes for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes too. We are working on the philosophy of equal share for all and equal life for all.”