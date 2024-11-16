BJP planning big communal clash; we will expose them after Maha polls, says K’taka DyCM

Bengaluru: Commenting on the Waqf row, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that BJP is trying to create a big communal clash in the state.

He added that Congress will expose BJP in the matter: “We will expose what happened in Karnataka during the rule of BJP,” he stated.

Speaking to media on Saturday in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, commenting on BJP forming three teams to tour all districts of the state over the Waqf row, stated, “Let the BJP carry on with the tour. We will show that BJP is the culprit. You (BJP) created chaos and confusion among the minds of the public and planned for a big communal clash.”

“BJP is showing foolishness. The pahani land records were changed during the BJP’s regime and our government has identified it lately. We have documents and after elections, we will come to the media. Regarding the Waqf matter, only one side of the news is covered. Our statements are left out,” he pointed out.

“Our ministers have given clarifications and the Chief Minister himself has clarified the matter. What campaign do they (BJP) want to carry out over the Waqf issue? We will expose that it happened during the BJP’s time and they have done it,” Shivakumar stated. “We have all the records to prove,” he claimed.

Shivakumar further stated, “CM Siddaramaiah stated that the BJP is offering Rs 50 crore to MLAs, the BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stated that Rs 1,000 crore has been collected to form the government.”

“What more evidence do you want? After the CM’s remarks, BJP is asking for an investigation. In fact, evidence in this regard needs to be collected from the BJP MLA Yatnal. Earlier, they had purchased MLAs to form the government. We earlier slammed that MLAs were purchased like cattle to form the government by BJP,” Shivakumar slammed.

"The BJP first claimed recently that Rs 1,000 crore was collected to form the government. Let the investigation begin from there. I support the statement of the CM," he stated.

"There is a complaint lodged against MLA Yatnal and he should come before the police and give his statements. MLA Yatnal had earlier stated that to become Chief Minister, Rs 2,500 crore was given. He made that statement when he was in the ruling party. Now, being a member of the Opposition, he made the statement. He is a former Union Minister,” Shivakumar maintained.