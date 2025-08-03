BJP to protest against Rahul ‘s election fraud remarks on August 5

Bengaluru: Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting voters with his statements about alleged election fraud, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra announced that the party will stage a protest on August 5 near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. The demonstration will be followed by a delegation meeting with the Governor to submit a formal complaint.

Speaking to the press at BJP’s state office, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra slammed Rahul Gandhi for attempting political theatrics in Bengaluru on August 5.

He alleged that Gandhi’s remarks on electoral malpractice not only undermine democratic institutions like the Election Commission but also amount to an insult to the people of Karnataka and the nation.

“All BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, and party leaders will participate in this protest. Through this, we aim to expose Congress’ deceitful political narrative to the public,” Vijayendra declared.

He further criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of making special arrangements for Gandhi’s visit by breaking down a compound wall and cutting down trees at Freedom Park to accommodate the Congress rally. “Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah owe an apology to the people of the state for this,” he asserted.

Vijayendra went on to accuse the Congress party of promoting a baseless and dangerous narrative.

He said the party had launched a “new wave of confusion” in Karnataka and across the country, with Rahul Gandhi making repeated, unsubstantiated claims about electoral fraud in various states, including Karnataka.

Referring to Gandhi’s claim of possessing “100 percent proof” of electoral irregularities, Vijayendra questioned why neither Gandhi nor any Congress leaders had approached the High Court or the Supreme Court with these alleged proofs. “Instead of legal recourse, they choose to malign the credibility of the Election Commission. This is nothing but a drama born out of desperation,” he said.

Taking a sharp dig, Vijayendra said, “Rahul Gandhi is politically bankrupt and directionless. His leadership is like a missile without guidance.

After facing humiliating defeats, he has begun blaming constitutional institutions, undermining public trust, and launching a deceptive campaign.”

The BJP’s protest on August 5 is being positioned as a counter to Gandhi’s planned rally on the same day, which the Congress has called to highlight alleged vote rigging in the Mahadevapura constituency during the last Lok Sabha elections.