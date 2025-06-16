Boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shooting

Shivamogga: A boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1. However, actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members escaped unhurt, averting a major mishap, police sources said.

This incident allegedly occurred during the filming in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district, they added. The accident occurred in a shallow zone of the reservoir, near an area locally known as Melina Koppa, which helped avert a possible tragedy. However, cameras and other filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. The losses are yet to be assessed.

According to the Thirthahalli police, who visited the spot, people onboard escaped unhurt. Police are investigating. Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a movie on the spirits of Dakshina Kannada is always risky, as the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) do not like the commercialisation of any activity connected to them.

However, Rishab Shetty, who reveres the spirits, has conducted elaborate poojas to them and was given permission to make the film, says Poojary. A senior crew member who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity said some of the crew members panicked when the boat overturned, but since it was in the shallow waters, all of them waded through to safety. “It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way,” the crew member said.

This incident marks yet another setback for Kantara: Chapter 1, which is grappling with a series of unfortunate events. In the past month alone, the production team has lost three artists to unrelated incidents, adding to the challenges faced by the film’s crew.

According to reports, in a heartbreaking turn of events, Kalabhavan Niju, a well-known mimicry artist and actor from Kerala, passed away after suffering a heart attack in Bengaluru, where the film’s shoot is currently underway. He was 43.

According to a report by OnManorama, Niju was staying at a homestay arranged for the cast members when he began experiencing severe chest pain. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. Mimicry artist Kannan Sagar confirmed the news, revealing that he was informed of Niju’s passing via a WhatsApp group message around 10:30 pm on Thursday. Niju, who had recently appeared in the film Marco, had reportedly auditioned for his part in Kantara: Chapter 1.

His sudden demise marks the third death associated with the film’s unit in recent months.

Just weeks earlier, in May, actor and comedian Rakesh Poojary died of cardiac arrest while attending a wedding. That same month, 32-year-old junior artiste MF Kapil tragically drowned in the Souparnika river after being caught in a cross current. Though not fatal, a major accident was narrowly avoided last November when a minibus carrying 20 junior artistes from the shoot met with an accident in Mudoor. Around the same time, an elaborate set constructed for the film was destroyed due to torrential rains.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language fantasy action film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Set against the historical backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty of Banavasi, the film serves as a prequel to Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, the project features Rishab Shetty and Jayaram in prominent roles, promising an epic narrative rooted in folklore, mythology, and action.

The filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 commenced in November 2023. The first look and teaser were unveiled on 27 November 2023, introducing Rishab Shetty in a striking avatar as a Naga Sadhu with superhuman abilities. The visually arresting publicity poster was crafted by Kaani Studio. The film’s music, including its soundtrack and background score, is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for release on 2 October 2025.