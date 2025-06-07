Bomb Threat at Mangaluru Hospital Takes Dramatic Turn; PG Medical Student Arrested for Hoax Call

Mangaluru: In olden days students used to malinger from attending to a compelling academic obligation like citing a headache, fever or even sillier reasons, but things have been upscaled in the modern times. If the student is not prepared for a seminar or an exam, just call the college stating that there is a bomb in the college. This same analogy has been enacted by a post graduate student of a medical college in real life.

Dr. Chalasani Monika Chowdhury is that student who planted a hoax bomb scare that prompted massive security deployment at a private hospital in Deralakatte earlier this week. Police have arrested a postgraduate (PG) medical student for allegedly making the hoax bomb threats to avoid attending a seminar.

On the morning of June 4, at around 8:45 a.m., the hospital received five bomb threat calls from an unidentified caller claiming that explosives had been planted on the premises. The alarming calls triggered panic among doctors, hospital staff, and patients, prompting the authorities to initiate an extensive security sweep.

In response, nearly 30 personnel, including teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad, were deployed. A meticulous 10-hour search operation was conducted across the hospital campus, including the main building and parking areas. No explosives or suspicious objects were found.

In a surprising twist, the complaint in the case was filed by Dr. Chalasani Monika Chowdhary, a PG medical student at the hospital. Based on her complaint, a case was initially registered under Sections 352(2) and 352(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 at the Ullal Police Station.

However, a forensic and technical investigation revealed that Dr. Chowdhary herself had made the bomb threat calls. According to investigators, she allegedly placed the calls in an attempt to avoid presenting at a scheduled seminar.

She was taken into custody on June 7, and the mobile phone used to make the calls was seized as evidence. Police have confirmed that further investigation is underway.