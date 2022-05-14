Bommai's gesture for physically challenged man

Bengaluru: Moved by the plight of a physically challenged youth, Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's gesture touched the hearts many on Saturday.

While the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP core committee meeting Shivappa narrated his woes as his 3-wheel scooter was damaged in a recent road accident.

He urged the Chief Minister to get him a new three-wheeler. Touched by his plight, Bommai responded immediately and called the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district over phone and instructed him to get a new 3-wheel vehicle to Shivappa.

The CM's gesture not only brought relief to Shivappa, but won the hearts of those around as well.