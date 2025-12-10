Bringing World-Class Heart Care to Every Corner of India

Bengaluru: As India’s ageing population continues to grow, heart specialists are warning that many seniors may be silently living with a life-threatening yet treatable heart condition, Aortic Stenosis (AS). Often mistaken for ageing, symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, chest tightness, or light-headedness are sometimes dismissed as slowing down with age. However, doctors caution that these could be early warning signs of a narrowing of the aortic valve, which restricts blood flow from the heart to the body.

Dr. Sanjay Mehrotra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bangalore explains, “Many people live with symptoms of Aortic Stenosis for years, thinking it’s simply due to age, until their heart function becomes severely compromised. Unlike certain heart diseases, Aortic Stenosis does not respond to long-term medication. Valve replacement is the only definitive treatment once the disease advances. The expansion of TAVI-based treatment across India marks a major step toward making world-class cardiac treatment accessible to elderly patients nationwide. For those previously deemed unfit for surgery due to age or frailty, this procedure provides a new chance at life with faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, and improved quality of life.”

Doctors are also urging greater public awareness and routine heart check-ups for timely detection. A simple stethoscope examination can often detect the characteristic murmur of Aortic Stenosis long before symptoms become severe. Catching it early and intervening at the right time can make all the difference, helping patients lead longer, healthier lives. As India works toward bridging healthcare gaps across urban and semi-urban regions, the availability of advanced, minimally invasive cardiac procedures like TAVR is helping ensure that world-class heart care truly reaches every corner of the country.