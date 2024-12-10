CAMPCO Seeks Maharashtra CM’s Intervention on Flavoured Supari Ban

Mangaluru: CAMPCO President A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to lift the ban on flavoured supari products in the state, citing compliance with regulatory standards and its distinctiveness from harmful substances like tobacco or pan masala.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, CAMPCO praised his leadership while highlighting the hardships faced by farmers, traders, and small businesses due to the prohibition in place since 2013.

The cooperative clarified that its flavoured supari products are legally manufactured and sold in other states, meeting all requirements of the Food Safety and Standards Act. In contrast to pan masala, flavoured supari does not contain lime, tobacco, or prohibited additives like magnesium carbonate.

The appeal also outlined proposed standards to ensure quality and consumer safety, including adherence to food safety regulations and prohibition of any pan masala-like ingredients.

Maharashtra’s arecanut farmers, cultivating over 3,000 hectares and producing 5,000 metric tonnes annually, have been significantly impacted by the ban. CAMPCO stressed the crop’s cultural and economic importance, particularly for rural livelihoods.

Kodgi expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s leadership, stating, “We believe the government will prioritise the interests of the farming community while maintaining regulatory compliance.”

The cooperative reiterated its commitment to collaborating with authorities to ensure safe and sustainable practices in arecanut product manufacturing.