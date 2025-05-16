City firm launches new tech to eliminate harmful solvents in drugs

Live
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) launched a technology on Thursday which eliminates harmful organic solvents in drugs. Indu Bhushan, CEO & Director at Steerlife, the life sciences division of Steer World, claimed that this initiative marks a significant advancement in a field that has long been considered one of the most challenging areas within pharmaceutical science.
“At the core of this advancement is our proprietary solvent-free melt fusion technology, a continuous processing system that eliminates the need for harmful organic solvents. Designed to precisely handle high-potency and hard-to-develop molecules, this platform significantly enhances formulation efficiency, safety, and scalability,” Bhushan told PTI.
Arjun Suresh, who is part of the marketing team of Steerlife, explained that the conventional method is batch processing, which is a step-by-step method. “In India, Steerlife has pioneered the technology of continuous process. To put it simply, what it took eight to nine steps conventionally now takes three to four steps,” he said.
As a next-generation CRDMO, Steerlife provides comprehensive development capabilities for complex and potent drugs - including NCEs, hormone therapies, orphan drugs, complex generics (ANDAs) and 505(b)(2) products, assisting global pharma in overcoming development and manufacturing challenges through process-driven innovation, added Bhushan.