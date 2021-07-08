Top
CM BS Yediyurappa inaugurates renovated hospital

CM BS Yediyurappa inaugurates renovated hospital
CM BS Yediyurappa inaugurates renovated hospital

The 40-year-old Lakeside Medical Hospital at Ulsoor, currently undergoing renovation, was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Bengaluru: The 40-year-old Lakeside Medical Hospital at Ulsoor, currently undergoing renovation, was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Also inaugurated was a 150-bed special covid ward. "It is great news that a Covid Care Center with 150 beds and a Super Speciality Hospital, is being launched in the campus of Satyaprabha Lakeside Hospital. Private hospitals are joining hands with the government in controlling Covid-19 is a welcome move. People who provide services in medical field should be professionals and have moral values. It should be our constant endeavour to ensure quality medical service at an affordable price to common people," Yediyurappa said.

P C Mohan, Member of Parliament and Rizwan Arshad, MLA, K Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education, G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, and Anand Sankeshwar, MD, VRL Group participated in the inaugural ceremony virtually.

