CM Siddaramaiah takes a dig on central govt over freezing accounts of Congress

Bengaluru: In an unprecedented move that undermines the very pillars of our democracy, the Income Tax Department has frozen the bank accounts of the Congress. This unjustified action has been strategically timed just two months before crucial election campaigns, severely crippling the party's ability to contest effectively. Election Commission should direct the concerned to allow Congress to use the bank accounts, stated CM Siddaramaiah.

In a media statement on Thursday, CM Siddaramaiah said, This is not merely an administrative measure; it is a calculated assault on democracy itself. This deliberate act has resulted in significant operational handicaps for the party, from restricting mobility to curtailing essential campaign activities such as advertising and constituency outreach.

He said, It is crucial to recognize that this maneuver does more than just target a single political entity; it undermines the democratic right of every Indian citizen to a free and fair electoral process. The timing and nature of these actions suggest a distressing pattern of using state apparatus for political gains, thereby setting a dangerous precedent for the future of Indian democracy.

Adding to it, CM said, In the great saga of India, the BJP has assumed the role of modern-day Asuras, harnessing the Shakti of agencies like IT, ED, and CBI as weapons against democracy.* Their power, strengthened by alliances with entities like Adani, starkly contrasts with the authentic Shakti of India's people. This BJP’s slide towards autocracy is a direct assault on our democratic spirit. The time has come for the true Shakti of India, residing in its citizens, to confront this menace. Our nation's soul is at stake, demanding a resurgence of democratic Shakti to reclaim its essence.