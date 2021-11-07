Congress stages protest BJP's 'false' propaganda against Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagara: Hundreds of Congress workers on Saturday took out a rally, condemning BJP's allegation that former chief minister Siddaramaiah was anti-Dalits.

Addressing the gathering, district Congress committee president P Mari Swamy alleged that after defeat in Hanagal by-election, BJP was trying to project Siddaramaiah as anti-Dalit. He said that the former chief minister worked hard for the welfare of Dalits whether in power or not.

"Siddaramaiah waived the loans borrowed by Dalits and OBCs and Muslims in various corporations soon after he took oath as chief minister. BJP leaders are trying to defame him by making false allegations."