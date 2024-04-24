Congress workers protest IT raids on D K Suresh’s confidante

Bengaluru: Congress party workers staged a protest against IT raids on Congress M P D K Suresh’s close associate here on Wednesday.

The party workers raised slogans against the BJP for orchestrating an IT raid on the house of Gangadhar, a former Corporator and an associate of Congress MP D K Suresh. They accused the BJP government at the Centre of ‘tying the hands’ of the Congress candidate by carrying out an IT raid on his associates.

“Gangadhar has a lot of lands and is wealthy. There are a lot of wealthier people in BJP but no IT raids are conducted on them. The IT department is targeting associates of D K Shivakumar and D K Suresh to obstruct their campaigning,” the protesters accused.

IT raids were also carried out Gottigere Block Congress President Sridhar, D K Suresh’s personal secretary Sujay, Chandru, Lakshman and Babu.