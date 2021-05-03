Covid-hit should wait for couple of weeks for second vaccine shot

Amidst the myths and quackery being spread across social media platforms on the vaccination and COVID, the doctors are coming forward to bust them.



After a huge surge in COVID positive cases, there is a doubt if vaccines could give them immunity or if a person who took the first dose of vaccine would catch the virus.

Dr S.N Aravinda, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, stated that it must be understood the vaccine itself will not give someone COVID.

"Some symptoms such as fever, nausea, tiredness, etc which will vary from person to person are expected after taking the vaccine, as your body is developing antibodies. Some people may experience no effects at all. If a person develops COVID after taking the first vaccine, they must follow the same protocol as all other COVID positive patients, i.e. home isolation, oxygen monitoring, doctor guided treatment, etc," he explains.

There have been COVID patients who were the beneficiaries of the first dose and during the recovery period of Covid believe that the second dose could save them from slipping into an emergency case.

Aravind said, "No, they should not take the second vaccine immediately. They should wait until the symptoms have completely subsided and take the vaccine two weeks from the completion of the isolation period, in consultation with their doctor. Continue with the second shot of the same vaccine as the first shot."

The doctor, however, added that vaccines can protect from the dreaded severity of the virus and reduce the mortality risk, it is still unclear if it can guarantee complete immunity. It is better to follow COVID appropriate behaviour even after vaccination.