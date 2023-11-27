Debt ridden family of five ends life in Tumakuru

Tumakuru: In a tragic incident a family of five, including three children, committed suicide in the Sadashivanagar area of the city on Sunday. The deceased family elder Garib Saab (36) left a poignant death note addressed to his grandmother, detailing the family's struggles and the reasons behind their extreme step.

Garib Saab and his wife, Sumaya (32), along with their children Hazira (14), Mahmud Shubhan (10), and Mahmud Munir (8), residents of committed suicide citing mounting debt, business losses, and harassment from neighbors as the reasons for their despair.

The family had been living in a rented house in Sadashivanagar, but the burden of debt and financial struggles led them to the tragic decision. In the death note, Garib Saab expressed the challenges they faced, including financial difficulties, the inability to make ends meet, and three months of unpaid house rent.

The note also mentioned that their belongings and the advance money for the rented house should be taken by their grandmother and other family members. Garib Saab accused some residents on Third B Main Road in Sadashivanagar of harassing them and requested action against them.

In the death note, he acknowledged that there were more details to share but stated that not everything could be written, referring to additional information available on his phone. Before the tragic incident, Garib Saab reportedly sent a video message on WhatsApp to his relatives.

Upon receiving a distressing call at 7:30pm on Sunday, the police promptly reached the location. The bodies of Garib Saab and Sumaya were found hanging, while the three children lay deceased on a bed. Superintendent of Police Ashok K. V stated, "We will check what information the video contains and take action based on it and the complaint."

The police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.