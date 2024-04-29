Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM

Live
Just In
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said consider I am the candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and make Congress win here with a huge majority.
Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said consider I am the candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and make Congress win here with a huge majority. Defeat Jagdish Shettar, just like how he was defeated in Hubballi.
He was speaking after Inaugurating the Prajadhwani-2 programme organised on behalf of Mrinal Hebbalkar, the Congress candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on people to vote assuming that he is contesting for election in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.
Lakshmi Hebbalkar is constantly working for the development of the constituency: if her son wins in the Lok Sabha elections, the development of the district will be more he said. Modi has come to Belagavi and told horrible lies. Every time he came to the state, he lied and left. He lied that we insulted Shivaji and Kittur Rani Chennamma.
Rani Chennamma Jayanti was started by our government. We are the ones who hold Shivaji Maharaj in the highest respect. We are the ones who established Sangolli Rayanna Development Authority. So don’t believe this blatant liar Modi. Don’t trust him only to be deceived. He said that for 10 years, Modi has only lied andhas not fulfilled a single promise.
BJP insulted the beneficiaries of our guarantee schemes. Now they are lying that the guarantees will stop after the election. Guarantees will not be stopped for any reason. He said, I have earmarked the funds required for the next year.
KPCC President DCM DK Shivakumar, Ministers Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarakiholi, Bairati Suresh, former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and MLAs and leaders of the district were present.