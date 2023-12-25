Dispel darkness this Christmas: Bishop Lobo

Udupi: Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of Udupi catholic diocese has exhorted the Christians and dispel darkness through the spirit of Christmas. In a message to the society Bishop Lobo wished Christmas wishes to all, emphasising the profound significance of light in the festive season.

In his Christmas message, the Bishop underscores the symbolic importance of lighting elements such as the crib, Christmas tree, and radiant stars, which collectively dispel darkness and bring contentment to hearts and minds. Drawing parallels with Diwali, he reflects on the transient nature of this feast of light, lasting only a few days before darkness returns, highlighting the need to illuminate a lamp whenever darkness prevails.

Delving into the spiritual dimension of light, Bishop Lobo posits that only the light emanating from God can permanently dispel darkness. Citing Isaiah 9:2, he expounds on the profound symbolism of spiritual light, manifested in Lord Jesus, the incarnate Son of God. The biblical reference is from John 8:12, where Jesus declares, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness but will have the light of life,” reinforces the message of spiritual enlightenment.

The Bishop extends his wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, invoking the divine Babe of Bethlehem, Jesus Christ, to enlighten all with the light of truth. “May this festive season bring intellectual and spiritual enlightenment to all, leading them on the path of Truth,” wishes the Bishop in his Christmas message.