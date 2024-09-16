DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is planning to build a sky-deck in Bengaluru, on Sunday paid a visit to a sky-deck in New York during his visit to the USA. He visited the sky-deck ‘The Edge’ and inspected its architecture, design and other aspects. He was accompanied by his wife Usha. He got a bird’s eye view of the New York city from the 7500 square feet sky deck located on100th floor of a building in Hudson Yards. The sky deck is fully made of glass from floor to ceiling and offers a beautiful 360-degree view of New York city.

The DCM also held talks with well-known architect Dr Babu Kilara about the proposed sky-deck in Bengaluru. Besides The Edge, the DCM and the architect paid visits to many sky scrapers in the city. The DCM also held discussions with architect Kenneth Drucker from global design firm HOK. Mr Kenneth has been instrumental in building World Trade Centre in New York city, Shanghai Tower in China, Burj Khaleefa in Dubai among other architectural marvels.

“If modern technology is combined with strong thoughts, the sky deck may bring a new definition to Bengaluru skyline as well as improve quality of urban development,” the DCM opined.