Economics and Public policy gets new platform in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The three-day international conference Ecoflence ’24, focused on the theme “Pathways in Economic and Public Policy in Digital Epoch,” concluded at Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bengaluru. Jointly organised by IBA and the Indian Economics Association (IEA), the event attracted prominent economists and thought leaders who deliberated on the evolving dynamics of economics and public policy in the digital era.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Shubendu Dey, Director of IBA, with the welcome address delivered by Dr. Subhash Sharma, Mentor of IBA. Dr. Arvind Virmani, Member of the NITI Aayog (Minister of State rank), delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for the discussions that followed. Dr. Anil Thakur, Convenor of the IEA, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of research in shaping future economic policies.

During his interaction with the media, Dr. Deepak Vohra, IBA Governing Council Member and Ambassador, emphasized IBA's prominent position in global academic circles. He noted that through engagement with top-tier economists, IBA's students are encouraged to think critically beyond textbooks, equipping them with a strong analytical approach. “This focus on analytical thinking distinguishes IBA as a top management institution worldwide,” Dr. Vohra stated.

Dr. Manish Jain, Founder and Managing Director of IBA, spoke about the broader influence of Ecoflence on public understanding of economics. He highlighted how the conference aims to reshape the national dialogue on economic and public policy by engaging diverse audiences, from policymakers to the general public.

The conference also recognized several key individuals for their contributions to the field of economics. Dr. V.R. Panchamukhi was honored with the Late Shri BML Jain Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the field. Additionally, Dr. P.R. Panchamukhi and Dr. R.S. Deshpande were presented with IBA’s Distinguished Service and Excellence in Teaching and Research Awards.

Professor Prashant Kulkarni, Conference Co-chair, expressed that Ecoflence aims to raise awareness about the critical role of economics in everyday life, empowering citizens with the knowledge to understand and influence economic policies.

Other notable dignitaries present at the conference included Dr. Ram Mishra, Director (Retd) IPE, Hyderabad, Dr. Bhanu Murthy, Director of Madras School of Economics, Dr. Ravindra Brahme, General Secretary of IEA, and Dr. S.R. Keshava, Head of the PG Department of Economics at Bangalore University, among others.

The conference successfully brought together experts and thought leaders to explore the intersection of economics, public policy, and digital transformation, reinforcing IBA's commitment to advancing the field of economics in India and beyond.