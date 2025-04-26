Ex-DySP Claims PFI Role in Former DGP’s Murder

Mangaluru: Former Deputy Superintendent of Police Anupama Shenoy has accused the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) of orchestrating the murder of retired DGP Om Prakash, alleging coercion of his wife Pallavi. She demanded an NIA probe to investigate PFI’s involvement and possible police recruitment ties during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

Shenoy’s allegations center on a WhatsApp message from Pallavi, Om Prakash’s wife, hinting at his ties with PFI members and criminals. She questioned why police, guided by statements from the chief minister and home minister, seem to dismiss Pallavi’s claims that her daughter was uninvolved. Shenoy further alleged that PFI operatives may have coerced Pallavi into confessing to the murder via a message to another officer’s wife, claiming, “I have killed the monster,” while orchestrating a cover-up.

Highlighting concerns about police recruitment during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, Shenoy demanded scrutiny into whether PFI cadres infiltrated the department under external pressure. She challenged the absence of CCTV footage, witnesses, or concrete evidence linking Pallavi to the crime, suggesting an orchestrated effort by PFI to silence Om Prakash, a figure known for his tough stance against crime during his tenure.

Shenoy pointed to a pattern where she believes initial suspicions of minority involvement were deflected, with blame shifted to the victim’s wife, leading to case closures. She cited this as a reason for scepticism about the current investigation, urging Om Prakash’s son to support his mother and sister against alleged pressures from the Congress-led government and insisting on a transparent NIA probe to uncover the truth.