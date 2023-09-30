Farmers in Bagalakote District Construct Barrel Bridge Across Krishna River

Bagalakote: In a remarkable display of community effort, farmers in Jamkhandi Taluk, Bagalkote district, have come together to construct a barrel bridge across the Krishna River, providing a much-needed solution to a longstanding traffic problem in the region.

For years, the residents of Kankanwadi village in Jamkhandi Taluk have faced difficulties in crossing the Krishna River, especially during periods of high water levels. Sugarcane growers, in particular, had to take circuitous routes or resort to expensive and risky boat transportation to move their crops from farms to the market.

To address these challenges, the farmers of the village decided to take matters into their own hands. They collectively raised funds by contributing to a levy, pooling together Rs 7.25 lakh. With this budget, they undertook the construction of a unique barrel bridge spanning 600 feet in length and 8 feet in width. The barrel bridge is made up of hundreds of barrels arranged in an organized manner, allowing people to walk across it while it floats on the water. This innovative solution not only benefits the movement of people but also facilitates the transportation of various goods, including sugarcane crops, from farms to marketplaces.

The collaborative effort of over 200 farmer families in constructing this barrel bridge has garnered attention as a successful model of community-driven infrastructure development. It not only resolves the traffic problem but also serves as an inspiring example for other communities facing similar challenges. This initiative stands as a testament to the resourcefulness and determination of local farmers to address their needs and improve the quality of life in their region.