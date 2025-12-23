Farmland Investment in India: A Shift Towards Lifestyle and Future Security, Says Hosachiguru CEO

Bengaluru: The landscape of land ownership in India is undergoing a significant transformation, with modern buyers increasingly viewing farmland as an investment that aligns with their lifestyles and long-term goals, according to Srinath Setty, CEO & Co-founder of Hosachiguru.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday Setty highlighted a shift in perspective among land buyers. “In India, the conversation around land is changing. People are no longer looking at ownership purely through a returns-driven lens. Families are thinking about their children’s future, elderly buyers are seeking open and peaceful environments, and working professionals want spaces where they can step away from the pace of city life," he said.

Setty noted that farmland is now fulfilling diverse needs, providing a balance of real ownership without the daily operational complexity that often comes with urban properties. “What stands out is the balance it offers—real ownership without daily operational complexity, along with the flexibility to engage as much or as little as one chooses. This makes it especially relevant for modern buyers who want land to add value to their lives, not responsibility," he added.

Bangalore, in particular, has witnessed growing interest in farmland investments due to its robust infrastructure, cultural inclusivity, and long-term economic opportunities. The region supports both active careers and future retirement planning, making it an ideal location for farmland ownership.

In an interesting trend, Setty pointed out that an increasing number of buyers under the age of 30, including first-time investors, are choosing farmland over urban properties. Many of these buyers, from families that already own multiple city-based properties, are looking for a more meaningful, calming, and future-ready asset.

Looking ahead to 2026, Setty believes farmland is set to become a resilient and lifestyle-aligned investment class, catering to the needs of a diverse range of modern investors