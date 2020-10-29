Fight against Covid not over yet, warn doctors

While a sharp dip in Covid positive cases has been witnessed since last week the doctors warn that the fight against the virus is not yet over and the moment to cheer can only come with the availability of vaccines to everyone.



"While congratulating the health departments of all states, the health officers and ministers involved who put their political capital behind this, let me caution all of us that; it is not over until we find an effective treatment or a vaccine which stops the spread of the virus.

There will always be susceptible people like aged, people with comorbidities, patients who have other diseases like cancer or kidney failure who can be affected and have a bad post positive trajectory. We should keep them in mind and ensure that they are safe too," said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO of Ace Suhas Hospital.

He stated that winter with unseasonal rains can be a spoiler.

"Moment of cheer can only come when we have a treatment, drug or vaccine available to all.

Also on several occasions cases were low as the testing was also low on that particular day so we have to refer to empirical evidence of testing done and positivity rate. The metrics that we as a nation should focus on is the positivity rate and mortality rate. We have to bring down both to a level wherein it would have a very insignificant effect on the population," he explained.

Dr Suri Raju V Managing Director and Chief Urologist Regal Hospital cautioned that 'chances of rise in Covid is possible as we have many festivals in the coming months and people are also not taking precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing'.

"Covid is having unpredictable behavior. If we look at the data it is certain that Covid cases have decreased. However we need to look into reasons behind why it is happening. Mortality has also decreased and is less when compared to the last two months. With winter coming we expect a spike in cases.

The healthcare workers have done an amazing job and we have done very well with whatever health infrastructure we have which to our population size is inadequate but with hard work and dedication of all the stakeholders we have done well. Let's not celebrate as yet the only celebration could be the official launch of the vaccine before that we don't really have any good reasons to celebrate," he said.

