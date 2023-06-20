Live
Finally Rains Lash Bengaluru
Highlights
Bengaluru which woke up to clouds and drizzle is now witnessing incessant rain which has thrown normal life out of gear.
Commuters are facing massive traffic jams across the city. Traffic jams were reported in central business district areas, while many arterial roads were inundated.
Traffic towards the KempeGowda International Airport has also been affected, while metro stations were packed with crowds who were trying to avoid the roads.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police has requested drivers and riders to go slow and ensure a safe journey.
Meteorological centres have predicted at least two days of continuous heavy rain.
