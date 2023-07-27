Live
- Seerat Kapoor’s role will be ‘turning point’ of musical love story ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’
- I am a secure actor and love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia
- Deputy Chief Minister Claims No Funds for Development
- The Soulful Melody Of The Season- Chanuvuga - Unveiled
- Inspection of Visakhapatnam station by DRM
- Mangaluru: Trarffic violators get the axe
- A flood attack on tribal areas
- Get Ready for Ola S1 Air: Purchase Window Opens July 27th
- DDA indulging in fraud over flats built for the slums dwelling poor in Wazirpur – Rajesh Gupta
- 1& 2 flood warnings were issued at Dowleswaram Barrage within 12 hours
Just In
Seerat Kapoor’s role will be ‘turning point’ of musical love story ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’
I am a secure actor and love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia
Deputy Chief Minister Claims No Funds for Development
The Soulful Melody Of The Season- Chanuvuga - Unveiled
Inspection of Visakhapatnam station by DRM
Mangaluru: Trarffic violators get the axe
Flights from Shimoga to Tirupati, Goa, Hyderabad under Udaan scheme Shimoga flight will start from August 31
Shimoga Airport will start its operations from August 31 and the people of Malnad will be lucky enough to travel in the first flight on that day.
BENGALURU: Shimoga Airport will start its operations from August 31 and the people of Malnad will be lucky enough to travel in the first flight on that day.
Earlier it was supposed to start from August 11 and the announcement was also made. Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said that Indigo Airlines has started its bookings, which went to 31 due to technical reasons.
The minister also said that three airlines have been given permission to operate flights from Shimoga to the cities of Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad under the Udan scheme. Spice Jet, Star Air Lines and Alliance Air have successfully participated in the tender called for air traffic on these routes.
At present there will be only daytime flights. He explained that the work related to the night landing system is in progress and will be completed as soon as possible.
He said that the airlines that have received permission under the Udan scheme have also prepared for flight operations and they will also operate after getting permission from the Directorate of Civil Aviation.