Flights from Shimoga to Tirupati, Goa, Hyderabad under Udaan scheme Shimoga flight will start from August 31

BENGALURU: Shimoga Airport will start its operations from August 31 and the people of Malnad will be lucky enough to travel in the first flight on that day.



Earlier it was supposed to start from August 11 and the announcement was also made. Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said that Indigo Airlines has started its bookings, which went to 31 due to technical reasons.

The minister also said that three airlines have been given permission to operate flights from Shimoga to the cities of Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad under the Udan scheme. Spice Jet, Star Air Lines and Alliance Air have successfully participated in the tender called for air traffic on these routes.

At present there will be only daytime flights. He explained that the work related to the night landing system is in progress and will be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the airlines that have received permission under the Udan scheme have also prepared for flight operations and they will also operate after getting permission from the Directorate of Civil Aviation.







