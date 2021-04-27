Former PM Deve Gowda suggests PM Modi to decentralise Covid management

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that health administration and Covid management has to be quickly decentralised.

"Medical professionals at all levels have to be urgently hired on short contracts to help district administrations. The authority to hire medical and para-medical personnel should be given to district collectors, district health officers and district hospitals. They should actively coordinate the hiring," the letter read.

As we are witness to a deadly Covid-19 second wave, and as lines outside graveyards and crematoriums grow, first and foremost, I want to assure you that I will support all constructive decisions and initiatives that the Union government may take under your leadership, to contain the pandemic, spread the vaccination programme, and save lives.

Gowda explained that it is not sufficient to have a war room at the state-level, in state capitals, but there should be war rooms at all district headquarters. These war Rooms, according to him should not be disbanded as soon as the curve temporarily flattens but should be around until there are clear signs that the pandemic has abated across the globe.

"I learn that dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres in both private and public sectors across the nation came down by six per cent between December 2020 and April 2021. In reality this should have increased in anticipation of the second wave. Going forward, such decisions to shut down should be taken only after due deliberation," the JD(S) patriarch said.

Gowda drew the PM's attention to the rising cases in villages. "The focus currently has been on big cities. But there is a greater danger lurking in non-urban districts and taluk centers. Village clusters also need urgent attention. Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has to be deployed to coordinate these efforts. All government departments have a role in this health crisis and not just the Ministry of Health," the letter read.

The letter also highlights that there has been cynicism surrounding the vaccination as reports have emerged those who took both doses of the vaccine have also been infected.

"It has to be clearly told that vaccines are the only best thing we have to protect not just our own lives but those of others too. Science has to be placed above every belief we may have and faith we follow. I have read in the newspapers that those vaccinated have revealed that they are experiencing milder symptoms. Scientists and doctors should be involved to develop this messaging with great clarity. Positive public service messaging around vaccines should be of highest importance at this hour," the letter said.

Gowda suggested that deadlines have to be created for people to get vaccinated as soon as state governments are confident of its vaccine stocks.

"The pricing of vaccines has created a lot of confusion. Private players are talking out of turn when such an enormous public health issue threatens humanity. Pricing should be done keeping in mind the poorest in the land. If the government decides to give vaccines free to all citizens that would be a great humanitarian gesture. There should be absolute transparency around this," Gowda stated in the letter.

He also said that all barriers of identity proof should be dropped for poor people who come forward to get themselves vaccinated as not having access to internet and not having sufficient knowledge to register on the government's vaccine portal should not become a barrier to get vaccines.

"State governments can create an informal communication network to help each other. One Minister in each State can be put in-charge to both seek help from other state governments as well as offer help. This too is cooperative federalism. Members of the opposition with administrative experience should also be roped in. The virus does not understand political partisanship. This is a national crisis, and we should fight it as one nation," Gowda suggested.

He has also requested the PM to curtail the election victory celebrations in States that have gone to polls this month. "Since no state legislature's term is expiring after May this year, all by elections and local elections should be postponed by six months. During this period, the Election Commission can evolve new rules for conduct of safe elections, and simultaneously, the vaccination programme has to be accelerated," he said.