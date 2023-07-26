Good rains: 100% sowing is expected in the state

BENGALURU: The state is getting good rains and sowing is going briskly. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 100 percent sowing will be done in a few days.

Speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of martyred soldiers as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday. CM Siddaramaiah said, Due to the rainfall, the situation is not going out of hand. Farmers and the government are happy that water is coming to all reservoirs including KRS, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavati and Almatti. He said that 87% sowing has been done in Haveri.

On Monday, he will visit Mangalore, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts and meet the people of rain-affected areas and listen to their problems. He said that Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited Kodagu district yesterday.

There is no drinking water problem as there is rain everywhere. Tanker water was supplied. But now the problem of drinking water has been solved, he said.

Reacting to the withdrawal of the case against the innocents in the riots in DJ Halli and Shimoga, why was it not withdrawn during the previous government?, He questioned.

MLA BR Patil himself has said that the letter written to the Chief Minister complaining about the Ministers is a fake letter. However, it was advertised in the newspapers. In the letter he had written call a legislative party meeting. But no minister has been named, he said.

In the Kargil War, around 524 soldiers fought in inaccessible places and worked to protect the country. It is our duty to seek peace for the souls of all those who have sacrificed. He said that there life inspires and guides today's youth.