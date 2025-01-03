Govt school teachers upset over egg price hike

Bengaluru: Government school teachers in Karnataka are in a state of panic due to the rise in egg prices. The state government is providing eggs to government school children, for which a specific price has been fixed. But now that the egg price has increased, the teachers themselves have to bear the additional cost. This has led to the distress of government schoolteachers.Earlier, the price of eggs was Rs 5.30, but in the last three to four months it has in-creased from Rs 6 to Rs 6.80. However, the School Education Department has fixed a price of Rs 6 for each egg purchased by government schools. Therefore, if eggs are purchased at a price higher than this, the school principal will have to pay that addi-tional cost.

Apart from this, it also costs a lot of money to cook eggs. Therefore, government school teachers are in distress as they cannot buy eggs. In many places, teachers are turning to donors to buy eggs.

Earlier, the Education Department used to distribute eggs only two days a week. But recently, it has signed an agreement with the Azim Premji Foundation and is provid-ing eggs for six days a week. A grant of Rs 1500 crore has been received from the Azim Premji Foundation. Due to this, the demand for eggs in schools has also in-creased. But the supply is not being met accordingly.

In addition to the supply problem, the increase in egg prices has also caused finan-cial hardship for teachers. There are also opinions that the government is implement-ing new schemes one by one and imposing them on teachers and staff without taking full responsibility for their management. In addition, there is anger against the government.