Govt will fully support Dr. H.N. Authority, avers Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has reiterated its commitment to fully support the integrated development initiatives of the Dr. H. Narasimhaiah Science, Education, Culture, and Tourism Development Authority, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology N.S. Boseraju said here on Sunday.

Chairing the first meeting of the State-Level Advisory Committee at the M.S. Building, Boseraju — who serves as the committee’s ex-officio Chairperson — said the Authority plays an important role in strengthening the region’s scientific, cultural, educational, and tourism ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister and ex-officio Vice-Chairperson; N.H. Shivashankara Reddy, Chairperson of the Authority; and N. Manjula, Secretary, Department of IT, BT, Science & Technology.

Established through a government notification on April 7, 2025, the Authority oversees coordinated development across multiple sectors. Officials presented an overview of the institutions under its purview and shared details of their current functioning. Members also reviewed the Authority’s annual management plans and discussed long-term strategies.

Among the major proposals were the creation of a Biodiversity Park near the Dr. H.N. Science Centre by the Forest Department, a 132-acre model watershed initiative planned by the Agriculture Department, and the development of a tourism circuit linking institutions governed by the Authority. These proposals aim to leverage natural, scientific, and cultural assets to promote education and sustainable tourism.

Boseraju said the government intends to advance these initiatives without delay. “The Dr. H. Narasimhaiah Authority is central to building a strong ecosystem for science, culture, education, and tourism. All proposals before the committee will be examined thoroughly, and decisions will be taken at the earliest,” he said.

The meeting was attended by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Kiran Kumar, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath president Dr. B.L. Shankar, former IISc faculty Prof. K.P.J. Reddy, Prof. Ashok Raichur of IISc, and senior officials from various departments.