Govt’s amusement park at Brindavan Gardens gets no bids

Mysuru: The much-anticipated project to establish an amusement park at the Brindavan Gardens of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam has hit a hurdle early on, as no bidders have come forward despite two calls for tenders. This situation raises concerns for the project that aims to enhance tourism in the region.

The government recently approved a development plan to transform the Brindavan Gardens, located in the Shrirangapatna taluk, into a world-class tourist destination. The ambitious project, which is set to be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, is projected to cost Rs 2,663 crore and will cover an area of 198 acres.

The first tender was called from September 12 to November 11, 2024, while the second round was scheduled from December 2, 2024, to January 16, 2025. However, with no bids received, the tender deadline has been extended to January 23, 2025.

The concession period for the project is set at a total of 34.5 years, which includes a construction phase of four and a half years followed by a 30-year maintenance period.

Plans are laid out for development work in three phases. Bidders have expressed the need for a guaranteed maintenance period of at least 40 years, along with a call for simplification of certain regulations, given the massive investment involved. This demand is cited as one reason for the lack of participation from potential bidders.

The proposed amusement park will feature a variety of attractions, including a statue of Goddess Cauvery, a water park, a penguin park, water plane rides, a roller coaster, hot air balloon rides, parasailing, an aromatherapy garden, a botanical garden, a jungle boat ride, a sky walk, a wax museum, a food plaza, and multi-level car parking, as per the engineers from the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation.

To accommodate visitor parking, the process of acquiring 25 acres of land near Brindavan Gardens is currently underway. Officials have assured that the project is being planned with utmost attention to the safety of the KRS dam, emphasizing that the enhancement of the gardens will not involve the construction of large buildings.

However, the proposal has faced opposition from local farmers. Sunanda Jayaraman, organizing secretary of the District Farmers’ Agitation Committee, expressed concerns over potential risks to the dam.

“Establishing an amusement park at the base of the Kannambadi Dam, which lies at the threshold of its centenary, poses a danger to the dam. We oppose the project and demand an immediate halt to the 25 acres land acquisition for vehicle parking. We have written letters to the government and the ministers regarding this issue,” she stated.

A meeting of farmers’ unions and various progressive organizations is scheduled to be held soon to determine further actions in their protest against the project.