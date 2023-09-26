Happy that Tamil Nadu demand has been rejected: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: It is heartening that the Cauvery Water Control Committee (CWRC) has rejected Tamil Nadu's request to release 12,500 cusecs of water daily. DCM DK Shivakumar said that the authorities of our state have argued competently.

After the Cauvery Water Control Committee's recommendation to release 3000 cusecs of water daily, Shivakumar gave a response to the media on Tuesday evening.

Tamil Nadu had demanded 12,500 cusecs of water. The committee has recommended to release 3 thousand cusecs of water. Our state officials have convinced the committee about the drought situation in the state. He thanked the committee for understanding the situation of the state.

Normally 2000 cusecs are flowing from the Cauvery basin below the dam. 1000 thousand cusecs have to be left. Kanakapura and Bangalore will continue to receive rain water. Inflow is good for two or three days.

Mekedatu project is the solution in such difficult times. 66 TMC of water will go to them from this project. The pressure on KRS, Kabini, Hemavati dams will reduce. Also drinking water for Bengaluru will also benefit a lot. Last week, the Supreme Court, while giving its verdict, clearly said, "Let the people of Karnataka build as many dams as they want, what is your problem? You will get 177 tmc of water for your share."

Someone used to say that the people of Kanakapura use Mekedatu Dam water. He argued that the dam is located on the border of Tamil Nadu.

We will convince both the Cauvery water committees about the Mekedatu project. There is hope again with the Supreme Court's verdict, so I appeal to our MPs and Union Ministers to put pressure on the Centre. "The people of the state have expressed their anger through peaceful protest. The court will not allow another bandh, so there is no chance for a bandh on September 29," he said.

Along with the Cauvery protest and political criticism replying to the media, He said, "Can't say no to the criticism." They do it for their existence. Opposition parties cannot be silenced. Not going to get disheartened. We should not question the right of democracy. Even the media tells us false stories, it's all a part of politics," he replied.

He said, "Time will give the answer" to the question of whether Mekedatu project will be done during your administration.

To the question that there was a riot under the leadership of the Jayanagar MLA, "We will take ruthless action against those who damage public property. I will not do this, the court will do it. I have also given notice before the bandh. I would like to thank all those who fought non-partisanly on the Cauvery issue. Let all the people of the state pray for rain," he said.

Today (September 26) Cauvery Water Control Committee meeting held in Delhi has recommended that 3 thousand cusecs of water should be released to Tamil Nadu till October 15.