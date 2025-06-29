High Court orders removal of living politicians’ names from government properties

Davanagere: In a landmark direction upholding public interest, the Karnataka High Court has barred the naming of government buildings, roads, parks and other public properties after living politicians. The Court has given the Davangere district administration four weeks to remove such names from all government assets in the district.

The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea filed by advocate Raghavendra from Davangere, who questioned the trend of naming public assets after sitting politicians. The petition cited several examples, including the naming of Davangere Municipal Corporation’s hall, the Zilla Panchayat hall, the renovated old bus stand, parks and localities after current public representatives like Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Minister S.S. Mallikarjun and S.A. Ravindranath.

The petitioner argued that only deceased freedom fighters or eminent personalities should be honoured in this manner, not living politicians. Agreeing with the plea, the High Court cited its earlier 2012 order which prohibits naming government properties after livingpersons. The court directed the competent authorities including the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Secretary to ensure compliance within four weeks.

Reacting to the order, BJP MLA B.P. Harish welcomed the decision, pointing out that even the Supreme Court had made a similar observation 13 years ago. “Some leaders think people won’t remember them after their death, so they name public properties after themselves while alive. Such names must be removed,” he said.

Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj echoed similar sentiments, stating, “No government building or project should bear the names of serving politicians.

These buildings are constructed with taxpayers’ money, not from our personal wealth. The practice is fundamentally wrong and stronger orders must be issued to prevent this.”

The court’s firm direction has brought renewed focus on the need for depoliticising public spaces and respecting taxpayers’ contribution to public infrastructure.