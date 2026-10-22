High-handed behaviour of police officers can't be tolerated, says K'taka CM; orders probe into denial of entry to ministers for puja

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the incident in which police officers allegedly prevented ministers from entering a venue to participate in the Nandi Dhwaja puja at the Mysuru Palace premises on Wednesday.

In a press statement, CM Shivakumar said the police officers had behaved arrogantly by preventing ministers, including Balakrishna, P.M. Narendra Swamy and K.S. Basavanthappa, from entering the venue for the ritual.

“I personally intervened immediately and facilitated the ministers' entry. However, the officers' high-handed behaviour cannot be tolerated. Therefore, I have directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry into who was responsible for the incident and submit a report,” he said.

The Chief Minister said action would be taken against the officials found responsible after the enquiry report was received.

The controversy erupted after Superintendent of Police C.B. Rishyanth, deputed for security arrangements during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, allegedly prevented three Dalit ministers from participating in the Nandi Dhwaja puja during the Jamboo Savari procession on October 21. CM Shivakumar intervened following the commotion and directed the police to allow the ministers to enter the venue.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion, with questions being raised over who instructed the SP to restrict entry to the puja venue. There is also public outrage over why ministers were prevented from participating in the ritual without any direction from the Chief Minister.

Dalit organisations and progressive thinkers have condemned the incident, while videos showing the exchanges between the ministers and the police officer have gone viral on social media.

According to protocol, ministers and MLAs accompanying the Chief Minister are allowed to participate in the ritual. However, on Wednesday, only Mysuru district in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah was initially allowed to enter the puja venue along with CM Shivakumar, while Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi, Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendra Swamy and Muzrai Minister K.S. Basavanthappa were stopped by the SP.

When the ministers attempted to proceed towards the venue, Rishyanth allegedly blocked their way. Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi pushed past the officer, expressing his displeasure over being prevented from participating in the ritual.

Subsequently, the SP stood in the way of Ministers Narendra Swamy and Basavanthappa, preventing them from entering the venue. Noticing the commotion, CM Shivakumar intervened and instructed the SP to allow the ministers to participate in the puja.

Minister Narendra Swamy reportedly reprimanded the officer and asked him not to touch him and to maintain some distance. The ministers were subsequently allowed to take part in the ritual.

Earlier, the SP had also reportedly prevented senior Congress MLA Tanveer Sait from reaching the puja venue. CM Shivakumar later intervened and took Sait to the site to participate in the worship. Other local MLAs and MLCs were reportedly left watching the ritual from a distance as they were not allowed to enter the venue.



