Shilpa Shetty calls returning to Indian Idol after 22 years ‘a joy’, says Abhijeet Sawant’s smile is still the same

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty returned to the stage of Indian Idol after 22 years.

She revisited memories from the show’s inaugural season and praised singer Abhijeet Sawant for retaining his charming smile over the years.

Shilpa appeared on the ongoing Indian Idol Legends Return, which brings together singers from previous seasons. The reunion turned nostalgic as the actress recalled her interaction with Abhijeet during the first season, when she had complimented his smile.

In a flashback from the earlier season, Shilpa was heard telling Abhijeet, “I just love your smile. It's so soothing.”

Recalling how his life changed after winning the first season of the singing reality show, Abhijeet said, “Uske baad jo life change hui hai... puri society bolti thi, 'Yaar tu bahut achha smile karta hai, yaar..'” (After that, life changed so much... everyone in society used to say, ‘You have such a lovely smile’).

Reuniting with the singer after more than two decades, Shilpa said, “22 saal ho gaye, aapki smile abhi bhi utni hi achhi hai.” (It has been 22 years, and your smile is still just as lovely).

Speaking about her experience on Indian Idol Legends Return, with IANS, Shilpa also reflected on the growth and evolution of the artists who returned to the stage.

She said, “Being part of Indian Idol Legends Return was a joy, especially because I understand how special a platform like this is in discovering and nurturing musical talent. It was wonderful to see these artists return with greater experience, individuality and confidence. Watching them challenge themselves, learn from one another and create new musical moments was truly rewarding. Their passion and connection with the audience made Indian Idol Legends Return a beautiful celebration of talent, growth and the enduring power of music.”

Indian Idol Legends Return has Himesh Reshammiya return as the Superstar Judge, while Aditya Narayan hosts the show. The line-up includes singers such as Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and Sayli Kamble, among others.







