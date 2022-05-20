Hoax Bomb Threat Causes Fear At Bengaluru Airport

On Friday morning, security officers and local police responded to a bomb threat at Kempegowda International Airport. At the airport, CISF troops with dog squads and local police conducted searches. At the scene, the bomb disposal unit was also present.



As per KIA officials, the airport police control room recorded a bogus bomb threat call from an unknown person. Today at the airport, the CISF and police performed a thorough investigation.



According to KIA police sources, the call was received around 3.50 a.m. at the city's 112 police control room, after which the airport's security agencies were notified.

To find any unclaimed baggage or other suspicious things, a thorough check of the airport and adjacent areas of the terminal building was conducted. Meanwhile, after a lengthy search, the CISF and KIA police teams concluded that the phone call was a hoax.

Police have tracked down and identified the male caller who initiated the threat call. The matter is being investigated further.