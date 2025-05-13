  • Menu
Hooded bikers attack fish truck; 3 held

Hooded bikers attack fish truck; 3 held
Udupi: Three men have been arrested for attacking a fish-laden truck in Karkala taluk, Udupi district. The truck, en route from Malpe Port to Tamil Nadu, was targeted on May 2 near Parpale Kemaru in Sanoor village. Masked assailants on motorcycles pelted stones at the vehicle, shattering its windshield and causing damages estimated at Rs 15,000.

The arrested suspects are Durga Prasad alias Prasad, apprehended on May 7, and Pramod (34) from Moodbidri and Shivaraj alias Shiva (30) from Bantwal, who were detained shortly thereafter. All three are currently in judicial custody, according to a police statement on Monday.

This attack is part of a series of similar incidents in the area, with reports of stone-pelting on vehicles, particularly those registered outside Karnataka.

