Housekeeping staff in BBMP libraries get pay hike after 5-year struggle

Bengaluru: The housekeeping workers employed across several public libraries under the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike(BBMP) have achieved a huge victory in their five-year struggle for salary hike. The civic body has finally doubled their salaries from Rs 6,500 to Rs 13,000.

Working under the banner of Karnataka General Labour Union (KGLU) - Public Libraries branch, these workers have been fighting for their legitimate labour rights and dignity of work for the past several years.

The housekeeping workers are in-charge of the maintenance of over 200 public libraries across Bengaluru city. From sweeping, mopping, cleaning toilets, dusting, arranging books, newspapers and magazines, the workers are even made to open and close the libraries. A majority of the workers have been working in these libraries for over 15 years, only to be denied their labour rights for so long.

The Department of Public Libraries, a State-body under whose supervision these libraries are managed, have been depriving the workers of minimum wages and other benefits such as ESI, EPF, bonus and other allowances under the garb of providing them an honorarium, and termed them as workers who are paid on a monthly "voucher basis", refusing to recognize them as "workers".

The housekeeping workers, who unionised under the banner of KGLU, launched a struggle to ensure an increase in their wages. It was only after consistent struggles by the Union, that the Department of Public Libraries came forward to pay their monthly wages via bank. This move came in August 2021, before which the payment were being made in cash, after getting a voucher signed from the workers.

KGLU president Nirmala M said, "Now, from January, 2022 as a result of the struggle of the workers, the wages have been increased to Rs 13,000. It must be noted that the said amount is still below the minimum wages. The workers are entitled not only to the payment of minimum wages, but also the arrears of payment for over 5 years now."

She added, the increase in wages is a victory for the workers' struggle. They are determined to continue their struggle until they receive the stipulated minimum wages, along with job security, wage security, social security, retirement benefits, and most importantly, dignity of labour.