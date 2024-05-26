In a first in south India, 4-kg fibroid uterus removed through surgery

Bengaluru: Doctor sat Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru have created a record -, first in South India - by removing a 4.005 kg fibroid from the uterus through Laparoscopic Surgery. Dr. Sunil Eshwar, Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital and his team successfully operated on 42-year-old Vijetha (name changed) and removed a fibroid uterus weighing a staggering 4 kgs.

Vijetha had never experienced any overt symptoms, yet within her body lay a silent burden, altering her uterine landscape and threatening her well-being. With no history of medical ailments or prior surgeries, the revelation of such a massive fibroid came as a shock.

Confronted with the reality of her condition, Vijetha faced a crucial decision: total laparoscopic hysterectomy or abdominal hysterectomy. Guided by the expertise of the medical team at Aster RV Hospital, she courageously opted for total laparoscopic hysterectomy, embracing the promise of relief and a normal life again. Placing her trust in the skilled hands of Doctors at Aster RV Hospital, Vijetha embarked on a path towards healing.

“I walked into the hospital with scanned reports. I did not have complaints about my menstrual pain, periods or excessive bleeding. A routine scan by Dr. Vijayalakshmi V, Radiologist revealed that I had fibroids of 32 to 34 weeks gravid uterus size. I was counselled and made to understand the drawbacks, disadvantages and health related complications of having such large fibroids. I was referred by her to Dr. Sunil Eshwar, who counselled both the procedures of surgery and I opted for Laparoscopic Surgery”, says Vijetha, a resident of Bengaluru.

“The laparoscopic route was chosen, presenting its own set of challenges and intricacies. The challenge of doing a laparoscopy in the uterus region is that there is very less space to place the instruments considering the size of the whole fibroid / uterus occupying the abdomen. Hence getting space to manipulate the instruments is a challenge Finding regular blood vessels becomes difficult.

Identifying the blood vessels supplying blood to the uterus and curbing it successfully was a task by itself.” explains Dr. Sunil Eshwar- Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital.

“Fibroids are seen in 20 to 30% of women in the reproductive age group. However, the incidence of such a large fibroid in the uterus is an extremely rare case and unheard of. A normal procedure of removal of fibroid would require around 8 cms cut. Whereas a maximum of 3 cms was all that was required for the laparoscopic procedure. The Anaesthetic team did a great job. The entire Myomectomy or the fibroid removal process of 4.005 kg took close to 5 hours.

Routine procedures took around 1.5 hours but, it took 2.5 hours to operate and remove around 150 fibroids of various shapes and sizes with the biggest fibroid being 12 cms.” Dr Eshwar concluded.

Emerging from the depths of surgery, Vijetha embarked on a journey of recovery. The marathon surgery, spanning five hours, culminated in the successful removal of the colossal fibroid uterus through the laparoscopic route—a first of its kind feat in South India till date, giving her a much-deserved relief towards the path of recovery with minimal blood loss, lesser to no infection at all due to the minimal cut on her body, lesser post operation pain, leading to discharge her just 48 hours after the surgery.

Vijetha’s journey stands as a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the transformative power of modern medicine.

As we celebrate this milestone in medical achievement, let us also recognize the countless individuals like Vijetha, whose journeys inspire hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

May her story serve as a beacon of hope for all those grappling with similar challenges, reminding us that with determination and unwavering support, triumph is always within reach.