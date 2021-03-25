Infosys bags three DevOps Industry awards

Bengaluru: Infosys has bagged three awards at the 4th DevOps Industry Awards. It is the only participating service provider to have won the highest number of recognitions at these industry awards for three consecutive years.

The DevOps Industry Awards recognize organizations and individuals who have demonstrated noteworthy achievements in integrating and adopting DevOps practices. Infosys was the finalist across 11 categories and was distinguished for its ability to continuously improve and achieve end-to-end DevOps outcomes.

Infosys was recognized for its wide range of DevOps offerings, industry-leading practices, and unwavering commitment towards providing the best-in-class DevOps services for its clients.

Peter Forte, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Analog Devices said, "This is a significant accomplishment in our digital transformation journey and ongoing shift towards Cloud, providing major benefits of speed, agility, and customer experience. The joint efforts of our IT team, and our Infosys partners have positioned us well to deliver IT solutions at the speed of business."

Shaji Mathew, Infosys Executive Vice President, said, "Infosys has enabled clients across industries to navigate their digital transformations while delivering remarkable high-quality work. We leverage our varied DevOps offerings and best practices to accelerate our clients' enterprise agility in reducing time without compromising on quality and customer satisfaction. These recognitions are a testament to our commitment and constant endeavour towards bringing industry-leading solutions to our global clientele."

The awards will be presented at the National DevOps Conference in June 2021, which will mark the fourth successful year for Infosys at the DevOps industry awards. Infosys won five DevOps awards in 2018 and 2019, making it the recipient of the highest number of DevOps awards among participating service providers.