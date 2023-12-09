Intra-Party Clash Mars Congress Meeting

Hassan: Chaos erupted during a Congress party meeting in Belur of Hassan district, as supporters of Congress leaders B Shivram and Rajashekhar engaged in a violent clash, tarnishing the preparatory gathering for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Hassan.

The altercation unfolded when former minister B Shivram attributed his defeat in the constituency to the 'lack of unity' among party cadres. The atmosphere quickly escalated as supporters of Shivram and Rajashekhar exchanged blows and hurled chairs, prompting the leaders to vacate the premises for their safety.

Shivram had convened the meeting on Saturday to strategise for the impending Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year. However, the focus shifted from election preparations to internal discord as Shivram expressed his dissatisfaction with the alleged disunity among party workers, sparking outrage among Rajashekhar's supporters.

The heated exchange of slogans and physical confrontations unfolded, with Congress workers engaged in a brawl, tossing chairs in the process. Despite attempts by other party leaders to restore order, their efforts proved futile, leading several Congress leaders, including those on the stage, to exit the scene.

Notably, the incident occurred in the presence of Jattenahalli Ramachandra, the Congress ticket aspirant for the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan constituency. Shivram, who contested on a Congress ticket in the previous Assembly elections, suffered defeat to BJP candidate H K Suresh by a margin exceeding 7,730 votes.

As the Lok Sabha elections loom, the Congress party faces internal strife at a crucial juncture. The leadership has called upon all district units to submit a list of three potential candidates within the next week, emphasising the need for cohesion and harmony within the party ranks to mount a formidable challenge in the upcoming electoral battle.