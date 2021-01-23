Bengaluru: Irregularities in stone quarrying cause of blast

Bengaluru: Though the cause of the blast at the stone crushing unit at Hunasodu village in Shivamogga district could not be ascertained immediately, some irregularities came to the fore. Acknowledging that illegal mining activities were taking place, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that appropriate action would be initiated against negligent officials.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the police arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier in connection with the blast which claimed the lives of over five persons.

The bomb disposal squad has been investigating the area and trying to ascertain the reason behind the explosion that shook several areas.

Former principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) HoFF, B.K. Singh said that the grant of permission from the Mines and Geology Department is subject to a number of conditions.

"The blast appears to have taken place in a revenue stone quarry area nearly a kilometer away from Gajjenhalli minor forests. The incident reportedly took place at 9.30 pm last night due to a short circuit. Operating the quarry in the night without proper precautions is in violation of the conditions. Quarry owners should be brought to justice for loss of more than eight human lives," he said.

The gelatine sticks kept in the truck at the site reportedly went off.

"Transportation of such quantities of explosive materials during night is prohibited as it can cause disaster. There is some upper limit to the quantity to be transported, obviously to prevent accidents of this magnitude," he added.

Recounting his experience, Singh shared that quarries had been going on in all the forest divisions where he worked.

"Accidents on account of explosives have also taken place, but very rarely. I remember one or two human deaths in granite quarries of Chengdi, Dantahalli and Ponnachi, while I was working as DCF Kollegal between 1988 and 1991. Some of these quarries were located in forest areas and whenever the accidents took place, it was because of human negligence in handling explosives or granite accidently rolling down the slope," he recalled.

To prevent recurrence of such tragedies Singh demanded that the authorities responsible for regulating the quarry should be held accountable.

New Mines and Geology Minister Mrugesh Nirani said that stringent action would be taken against the illegal stone quarrying.

"Strict action will be taken against the culprits. I can give a detailed update after reaching Shivamogga," he said.

Yediyurappa has ordered a probe into the incident.