JD(S) to counter Congress with huge convention in Mandya

Mandya: Following Congress’ massive convention in Hassan, the home district of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, where the party demonstrated its political strength, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) is planning to stage a counter-offensive. The JD(S), which woke up to the Congress’ display of power, is now gearing up to organise a massive convention in Mandya on December 15, coinciding with the felicitation program for Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

December 16 marks the birthday of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and the JD(S) plans to capitalize on this occasion by holding the felicitation event at Sir M.V. Stadium in Mandya. Party leaders are aiming for a turnout of over one lakh workers at the event.

Sources close to the JD(S) suggest that this large-scale gathering is aimed at boosting the morale of workers, particularly after the party’s defeat in Channapatna. The convention is also expected to include BJP leaders and workers, signaling the JD(S)’s intention to solidify its position in the Old Mysore region and maintain its dominance in the area.

Former minister CS Puttaraju, along with former MLA Annadani, district president D. Ramesh, and other local JD(S) leaders, has already inspected the venue for the event and are working on the final preparations. The party is keen on showcasing its strength and unity to send a clear message to both the Congress and the BJP in the region.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leaders have reportedly met at HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Delhi to discuss the resignation of MLA GT Deve Gowda. The meeting, attended by HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, former ministers HD Revanna, Sara Mahesh, CS Puttaraju, Bandeppa Kashempur, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, was focused on resolving the issue surrounding GT Deve Gowda’s departure from the party.

Sources revealed that former minister Sara Mahesh suggested engaging in talks with GT Deve Gowda to resolve the matter. Both Sara Mahesh and CS Puttaraju are believed to have attempted to convince HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to intervene and request a resolution. The JD(S) leadership is hoping for a reconciliation, but whether it will bear fruit remains uncertain.

Former minister CS Puttaraju has sparked speculation about a possible political upheaval in the state, predicting a “political earthquake” in the coming days. Speaking in Mandya, Puttaraju suggested that the Congress government could be on the verge of a major shake-up. While he refrained from divulging specifics about any potential agreements or political alignments, he stated that the true nature of the Congress party’s dealings would soon be exposed.

Puttaraju further hinted at the possibility of a government change in Karnataka, claiming that the state was heading towards an “earthquake” on the issue of political agreements. “When the earthquake occurs, it will be impossible to say what will remain and what will be swept away,” he said, indirectly suggesting that the Congress party might face a severe split.

Former JD(S) MLA Annadani has also weighed in, asserting that the state government will not last long. Referring to the ongoing political tensions, he remarked, “The Deputy Chief Minister says there is an agreement, while the Chief Minister denies any such agreement.” Annadani sarcastically remarked on the contradictions within the Congress leadership, stating, “We understand Kannada and we know the language of politics. We understand when certain words are used and why. If you look at the situation carefully, you will see that there is no harmony within the government.” Annadani’s comments suggest that cracks within the Congress-led government are beginning to show, and he seems to believe that it could lead to its eventual downfall. He echoed Puttaraju’s sentiment that a major political shift could be imminent in the state. With preparations underway for the massive Mandya convention, the JD(S) is clearly positioning itself to make a strong political comeback. The party’s leadership is determined to keep its grip on the Old Mysore region, which has historically been a stronghold for the JD(S), and to rally its workers after the loss in Channapatna. As the political temperature rises, all eyes will be on the Mandya convention and the JD(S)’s next moves. Whether the event will be able to galvanize the party’s base and provide a strong counter to Congress remains to be seen.