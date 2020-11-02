Kannada school in Dubai has 310 students

Bengaluru: Kannadigas around the world have come together on Sunday to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on Sunday. At a time when Kannada medium schools in the state do not have minimum student strength of 25 per section, a private Kannada school in Dubai, United Arab Emirates has 310 students this academic year.

Kannada Paata Shaale in Dubai was a dream of Kannada Mitraru Dubai which started six years ago with only 20 students.

"Our children who were born and brought-up in Dubai had no Kannada school or any place to learn our mother tongue. This school has been set up with the aim to teach mother tongue to our children. The school started in a small way and has now grown into one of the largest Kannada schools on the outskirts of Dubai," said Shashidhar Nagarajappa, president of the Kannada Mitraru, Dubai.

According to reports, hundreds of Kannadigas in Dubai send their children to this school. Every Fridays, children are taught the Kannada language by experienced teachers for free.

Every year, the organization conducts a six-month Kannada language course for children and awards certificates. Fifteen female teachers are said to be teaching Kannada for free in the school.